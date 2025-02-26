Glasner gives vital update on Palace's Guehi: Fingers crossed, it is nothing serious

Glasner gives vital update on defender Guehi: Fingers crossed, it is nothing serious

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will be watched closely after he received treatment on his knee in their 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

The England international had to receive treatment but played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night in a well-earned victory against a Villa side who are challenging for a European spot this season. Palace manager Oliver Glasner gave an update on the 24-year-old who he confirmed has some pain in his knee.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He felt a little bit of pain. Fingers crossed, it is nothing serious.

“He felt pain in his knee. He can rest now for two days, but should be ready for Friday and for the Millwall game.”

Friday’s clash against Championship side Millwall in the FA Cup 5th round could be too soon for Guehi who may suffer further injury if rushed back into action by Glasner who will need to be careful as to not lose one of his top defenders.

Guehi has played the full 90 minutes in all but one of Palace’s Premier League matches this season and with England boss Thomas Tuchel watching this week’s clash at Selhurst Park he will be desperate to impress as the German coach as he considers who to call up for the World Cup qualifiers that are on the horizon.