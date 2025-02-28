Glasner on facing Millwall: Will we play out best team, this is what they deserve

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner opened up in his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash against Millwall.

Glasner first started on team news and reported a largely clean bill of health for his side who are ready to face their local rivals this weekend.

“(Marc Guéhi) is okay (after the win over Aston Villa on Tuesday). It helped that we had one more day between these two games.

“The only change in the squad is Matheus França will be in the squad, and Caleb Kporha won’t be, but all others are ready.

“Everybody it’s possible (to play). It’s the round of the last 16 and we will play with the best available team, with who’s ready and fit, and these players will play. It’s not about giving someone a gift – ‘now you get some minutes because it’s an FA Cup game’ – this is disrespectful to Millwall.

“They can expect that we play with our best team, because this is what they deserve. They won at Leeds (in the fourth round), so that shows that they are able to win away against a good team, and so we have to be very focused and concentrated.”

The Palace boss spoke on midfielder Adam Wharton recently and pleaded with England manager Thomas Tuchel to not pick him ahead of the World Cup qualifiers which are coming up. He admitted that he is not sure whether he will be available for this weekend’s clash.

“To be honest, I’m not decided (if Wharton) will play at the moment,” Glasner noted. “We have to be smart and not say ‘he had a great game, so he’ll play again three days later.’ He was injured for a very long time, then had 10 minutes at Fulham, and 80 minutes against Villa. It’s the third game in seven days – so let’s see. We have one more day.

“Of course, he was still a little bit fatigued, playing his first minutes after four or five months. Let’s see what the best decision is for him, because we don’t want him to just be available for the Villa game and then for him to get injured again – so let’s see.”

Palace’s first signing of the winter window, Romain Esse will face his former club if he is given the green light to start but Glasner stated that minutes are never certain for any member of the team.

“Every player wants to play, in the best case the whole time,” Glasner noted. “Of course, I know that maybe it’s a special game for Romain, but I never promise any player that he plays minutes. It’s all about how the game is going.

“I have definitely in my mind that he gets some minutes.”