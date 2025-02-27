Villa boss Emery on the FA Cup: It’s a way for a trophy, It’s a way for Europe

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Friday night.

After squeezing past Tottenham, Emery now faces Championship side Cardiff who beat Stoke City on penalties in the last round. Villa are coming off the back of a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace and will be hoping to turn their form around with a win over the Bluebirds who beat Hull City 1-0 in their race to avoid relegation this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery first revealed he is unsure as to whether or not both Emi Martínez and TyroneMings will be fit, though revealed Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara are closing in on returns.

“Tyrone Mings, as well, doubt. Emiliano Martinez, doubt. Barkley is not for tomorrow. Onana, doubt. Kamara, doubt. They are close to coming back, but we will see this afternoon.

“Malen, he is sick, but hopefully he can recover for tomorrow. Being sick is different, but it depends.

“More or less, this is the news about the players, how we will be tomorrow.”

The Villans will train at Bodymoor Heath this afternoon which Emery says will give him a better indication as to who will be available this Friday.

“We will train this afternoon... to watch on the field how they are, the players. More or less, without the risk or without pain to be available for tomorrow, we will decide.

“But only the players, they are still being injured, like Pau Torres, like Matty Cash - close, but we will see this afternoon. Pau, not.”

The Spanish head coach then spoke on how consistency is so difficult this season especially when challenging in multiple competitions such as the Champions League.

“We are being consistent in this competition this year. At home against West Ham and Tottenham we played a great two matches and we won.

“Tomorrow is another opportunity to keep being consistent. Our demands are in different ways, individually and collectively, to get confidence, get comfortable, try to transmit to our supporters our wishes in this competition.

“We are not contenders, but in case we can continue in this competition we are going to be closer to competing for something important.”

He then spoke on the importance of the FA Cup as a pathway to Europe and how winning it would mean a spot in the Europa League next season.

“It’s a way for a trophy and it’s a way for Europe. The winner is playing next year in the Europa League.

“We have three ways (to get into Europe): Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. We are not contenders in FA Cup to win this trophy.

“To try to compete in this competition and to have a way for a trophy is very important. And then prestige. Every player, the club, the coaches – everybody would like one way trying to get prestige as well.”

Finally, he opened up on Cardiff City and how consistency is key to success not only in this tie but in the season as a whole as they aim for greatness this campaign.

“Firstly, we have respect for the competition. Secondly, we respect every team that is competing in this round.

“Of course, Cardiff is a Championship team, but we have our own experiences two years ago with Stevenage for example. We weren’t being successful last year and two years ago.

“We are playing at home in Villa Park and we have to feel strong. To be consistent is our challenge.

“Through the respect of the competition and the opposing teams, we will start being consistent and then building our team again with our new players and some tactical changes to help our players feel comfortable in our structure – that’s the first objective I have.

“Through it, we can play better and be consistent. Tomorrow, this is our challenge, individually and collectively, in this competition, the FA Cup, respecting the opponent and trying to build our structure as strong as possible with the opportunity we have tomorrow.”