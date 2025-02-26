Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Xavi back on radar for Man Utd board

Rogers on disappointing Palace loss: We just weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that

Ansser Sadiq
Rogers on disappointing Palace loss: We just weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that
Rogers on disappointing Palace loss: We just weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as thatAction Plus
Morgan Rogers dismissed fatigue or injuries as reasons for Aston Villa’s second-half collapse at Crystal Palace.

The forward insisted there were “no excuses” after Unai Emery’s side suffered their seventh defeat in nine Premier League away games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa were playing their fourth league match in 11 days, with Emery voicing concerns over the demanding schedule after losing Emi Martinez to injury at half-time.

After the 4-1 loss, Rogers said: “I don’t think we’re going to make excuses. I think we’ve got a good enough squad, a big enough squad.

“Last week we were talking about how good our subs are off the bench and so on and so forth.

“So, no, we’re not going to make that an excuse. We just weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueRogers MorganMartinez EmilianoCrystal PalaceAston Villa
Related Articles
Glasner gives vital update on Palace's Guehi: Fingers crossed, it is nothing serious
Glasner left delighted with thumping Palace win against Villa
Nketiah delighted scoring in Palace win against Villa