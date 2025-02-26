Rogers on disappointing Palace loss: We just weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that

Morgan Rogers dismissed fatigue or injuries as reasons for Aston Villa’s second-half collapse at Crystal Palace.

The forward insisted there were “no excuses” after Unai Emery’s side suffered their seventh defeat in nine Premier League away games.

Villa were playing their fourth league match in 11 days, with Emery voicing concerns over the demanding schedule after losing Emi Martinez to injury at half-time.

After the 4-1 loss, Rogers said: “I don’t think we’re going to make excuses. I think we’ve got a good enough squad, a big enough squad.

“Last week we were talking about how good our subs are off the bench and so on and so forth.

“So, no, we’re not going to make that an excuse. We just weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that.”