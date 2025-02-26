Emery gives vital update on Martinez after he was substituted in Palace defeat

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed that Emi Martinez was substituted at half-time during the 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace due to discomfort.

The goalkeeper was replaced by Robin Olsen with Villa trailing 1-0 at the break.

Martinez had conceded in the 29th minute after parrying Chris Richards’ header into the path of Ismaila Sarr, who tapped in.

"He was feeling yesterday a little bit of pain," Emery said after the 4-1 loss.

"He trained and today he felt good in the warm-up.

"In the first half he told us he was feeling some pain so we decided to change him. I don’t exactly (the injury). We have to test him."