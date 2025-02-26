Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Xavi back on radar for Man Utd board

Emery gives vital update on Martinez after he was substituted in Palace defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Emery gives vital update on Martinez after he was substituted in Palace defeat
Emery gives vital update on Martinez after he was substituted in Palace defeatTribal Football
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed that Emi Martinez was substituted at half-time during the 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace due to discomfort.

The goalkeeper was replaced by Robin Olsen with Villa trailing 1-0 at the break.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Martinez had conceded in the 29th minute after parrying Chris Richards’ header into the path of Ismaila Sarr, who tapped in.

"He was feeling yesterday a little bit of pain," Emery said after the 4-1 loss. 

"He trained and today he felt good in the warm-up.

"In the first half he told us he was feeling some pain so we decided to change him. I don’t exactly (the injury). We have to test him."

Mentions
Martinez EmilianoOlsen RobinRichards ChrisCrystal PalaceAston VillaPremier League
Related Articles
Glasner gives vital update on Palace's Guehi: Fingers crossed, it is nothing serious
Glasner left delighted with thumping Palace win against Villa
Nketiah delighted scoring in Palace win against Villa