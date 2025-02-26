Olsen denies kids penalty chance at Selhurst Park in controversial half time move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen became the pantomime villain on Tuesday night after denying a group of kids their chance to take a penalty at Selhurst Park.

Set to replace the injured Emiliano Martinez in the second half, Olsen continued his warm-up despite loud protests from the home crowd.

Half-time challenges for children are a common tradition, making the incident unusual, but with Villa chasing European qualification, Olsen was fully focused.

Even the event host tried to intervene, stepping into the six-yard box to plead with the Swede, but he remained unmoved.

'Sorry, we're using the goal,' he said. 

'I feel like I'm at school. I'm really sorry, this has never happened before. 

‘Sorry, we need the goal.' 

