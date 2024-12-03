Tottenham goalkeeper Keeley floating after Orient FA Cup goal: Amazing 48hrs

Tottenham goalkeeper Josh Keeley admits he's floating after scoring for loan club Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Keeley's last-ditch equaliser against Oldham took the Second Round tie into extra-time, which eventually saw Orient win 2-1 in the final minute.

“I’m absolutely buzzing – words can’t describe the feelings I’ve been experiencing for the last 24, 48 hours. Honestly, I still can’t believe it and I don’t think I’m going to digest it any time soon!” Keeley told the Spurs website.

“I’ve said it to everyone – ever since I became a goalkeeper, I’ve always dreamt of scoring from a corner or a set-piece, so it’s a dream come true. I think any keeper dreams about saving a penalty in the last minute – that’s a great feeling – but now I’ve experienced what it’s like to score in the last minute for your team, it’s unbelievable.

“When we got the free-kick, I initially looked at the board and I’d seen there were about 10 seconds left. I was kind of looking over at the bench but my manager wasn’t looking at me so I didn’t really know if I could go up, but someone ended up getting his attention and he looked over at me and just nodded his head, as if to say ‘go on’.

“I was jogging up for the free-kick and I remembered during the week we were watching clips (of Oldham) and they’d conceded a few goals from near-post crosses, so I was thinking, ‘I’m just going to get across the front post’.

“Obviously I was going to be the free man, no-one was going to mark me, I ended up getting a run on it and ended up flicking it in. I just remember running towards the corner flag afterwards – it was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life.”

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has been mentored by former Spurs No1 Pat Jennings, who also scored for Tottenham in the Charity Shield.

Keeley continued: "I know Pat Jennings scored a goal years ago and it’s great because obviously I get along with Pat really well and his son Patrick is my old goalie coach.

“It’s just great to have a role model like him and to achieve something like he did.

“The FA Cup, as everyone says, is renowned for its magic and its greatness and crazy ways of teams going through, and to be a main part of that was an unbelievable feeling. It was quite surreal to be honest and looking back at it, all I can just do is laugh because it’s something that I never ever thought I’d do in my career, especially being so young. Not a lot of keepers can say that they’ve scored a goal. It was absolutely brilliant.”