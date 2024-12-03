Forster: Spurs might have to grind out results; let's embrace

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster says the squad must come together over the busy Christmas period.

Forster has stepped up this past week after No1 Guglielmo Vicario was forced to undergo ankle surgery.

The England international featured in Sunday's draw with Fulham and told the Spurs website: “It's an incredible schedule of games and obviously it's a tough one when Dom’s (Solanke) ill today, that’s one you're not really expecting, but you have to kind of deal with it, and it’s an opportunity for someone else.

“But it’s going to be a real squad game, we might have to grind out results and you know it's going to be a big ask for everyone. Ultimately though, we all love playing football, playing games, so we have to just embrace the challenge. There is a huge game every three, four days. You just have to go again and try to win.”

On the 1-1 draw with the Cottagers, Forster also remarked: “I feel good. It obviously makes a difference when you play a few games in a row as opposed to one game in and out every couple of weeks, it’s hard to get that momentum.

“As I said, I feel good, I look after myself physically and made a few saves, it was just frustrating we couldn't get the win. I thought we moved the ball well, showed real grit and determination and defended really well as a unit, maybe we were just lacking that final pass, that final action to get the second goal. You have to give credit to Fulham, as well.”

