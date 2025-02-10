Tottenham forward Tel: We can be better, I’m not scared about the future

Tottenham forward Mathys Tel has opened up about his start to life in North London after making the move from Bayern Munich.

Speaking to the club website, the 19-year-old was in high spirits after bagging his first goal for the club against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Despite being knocked out of the competition, Tel remains optimistic and believes in what Spurs can achieve this season.

“It’s a good start for me... without the defeats,” reflected Mathys, 19, at Villa Park. “It’s something special for me to play my first game at Anfield, a semi-final, and now my debut and a goal, honestly, that’s good for my confidence. My goal was good, I’m happy, but it’s a difficult day. We have to keep going.

“This game was not easy. The opponent was very aggressive. We breathed until the end but, as I said, it wasn’t easy. We can be better. We have to trust in ourselves and go to the end. That’s our mentality.”

“Honestly, we are sad about the results, but I know the quality of my teammates, the staff... I believe in them. I’m not scared about the future. We play next week against Manchester (United) and we are going to do our jobs. We have to be better, to do much more on the pitch and we will see what happens. Our mentality doesn’t move. We have to keep this energy and keep going until the end.”

The France international will be hoping to keep his momentum going as Spurs welcome Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. A loss here could mean the end for manager Ange Postecoglou after a poor start to the campaign which leaves the side 10 points away from the relegation zone.