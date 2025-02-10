Aston Villa boss Emery delighted with new signings in FA Cup triumph

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted with their new signings for Sunday night's FA Cup fourth round win against Tottenham.

Villa won 2-1, with deadline day arrivals Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford featuring on the night. Emery was also keen to highlight the contributions of Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen in the aftermath.

"Every player and the supporters here really created a great atmosphere today,” Emery said.

“We started very good, scoring one goal in the first minute and then we were creating chances. We didn’t concede a lot to them.

“We were playing with some players like Andrés García, like Lamare Bogarde after Ezri Konsa got injured. He played very well. Donyell Malen played very well.

“How we were playing the last 30 minutes with Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford was really good because we have to create again and build our team, progressing our structure as soon as possible, getting the performances like we did today.”

 

