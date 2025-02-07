Emery on signing Rashford from Man Utd: My challenge with him is a huge challenge

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Tottenham in the FA Cup this weekend.

Emery first confirmed that Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen will be left out of their European squad.

"The decision we had to take yesterday and they are out - Andres Garcia and as well, Donyell Malen," he explained.

"It wasn't a good decision that I had to take but I spoke with Andres and I spoke with Donyell to tell them the decision."

Emery then moved on to January signing Marcus Rashford who made the move from Manchester United after weeks of speculation.

“I’m very happy with the transfer window we did and I’m very happy with him. The conversation I had with him was a very normal conversation between a player and a coach, speaking about football.

“The only thing I want from him is the best football. As a person, we’re introducing him into the dressing room as one player more helping us.

“His capacity and potential is still being a huge potential to exploit. I don’t want to know the reason why he’s leaving from Manchester, but I’m very happy keeping him here.

“I’m very happy to try and exploit and to help him to recover his performances individually and collectively. My challenge with him is a huge challenge. His challenge with us is a very exciting challenge.”

Emery then spoke on the FA Cup and how he wants to give the fans a performance they deserve this weekend.

“The most important thing for Sunday is how we can enjoy in Villa Park with our supporters one match like this. In this cup, it’s a very prestigious cup in England for a lot of supporters.

“It’s really special and very important to get through this competition being successful in some moments. We can be excited on Sunday to play at Villa Park with our supporters.

“The opponent is Tottenham and there are lots of things that are very positive and demanding for us about how we can respond.”

Emery then revealed his respect for Tottenham who have had a mixed start to their campaign this season.

“Tottenham, the respect I have for them is a huge respect. They have some players injured and some doubts during the league season, but they have a very good team.

“The coach showed his capacity in playing very good football last year and sometimes this year. We lost against them in the only league match we played 4-1, and they played fantastic.

“On Sunday, I’m waiting for them, expecting from them their best performance. Yesterday we watched the match and we’re going to analyse not only yesterday but the match they played before.

“They can have some players out with injury but the players that are going to be available for Sunday are very good players. They have all my respect.”

He next spoke on the transfer window as a whole and how he wants to push his side to reach a European qualification spot.

“The transfer window in January is very difficult, but we were competing very well. Now, we have the challenge for the rest of the season to try to recover some good performances collectively and individually that we didn’t have in the first part of the season.

“In the league we’re not in a position where we can feel comfortable. Our objective and target is to be in the European positions. More or less, we are but not completely.

“We have to improve and get better performances in the league over the matches we’re going to play in the next month. We have a very good and motivated way in the Champions League, playing in the last 16, getting the performances we had or even better.

“We have the FA Cup and it’s one match on Sunday. It depends after the match if we can continue in this competition, but our objective in the FA Cup is to try to do a way for a trophy.