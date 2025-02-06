Plymouth boss Muslic on Slot: He's a coach I really admire, he's a coach I look up to

Plymouth Argyle head coach Miron Muslic has expressed his admiration for Liverpool manager Arne Slot ahead of their FA Cup clash this weekend.

The Pilgrims face the Premier League leaders in the FA Cup fourth round which is a tough test for Muslic who has only been in charge of the club for a month after taking over from Wayne Rooney. He admits in his latest press conference to watching Slot's Feyenoord side when he was a manager at Belgian side Cercle Bruges.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He's a coach I really admire, he's a coach I look up to, and he's a coach I try to learn (from)," Muslic said.

"When I see them playing I try to understand what they are doing, what they are preparing.

"That's why I also traveled two times in my period in Bruges, because it's just around the corner, I traveled two times to Rotterdam to see Slot's Feyenoord, to learn.

"So if someone could manage in world football - I'm not saying to forgot almost Jurgen Klopp - and put another fingerprint on it, it's Slot, and he's a complete coach."

Plymouth are bottom of the Championship and have conceded more goals than any other side in the English Football League. Liverpool however are top of the Premier League and are arguably the best side in Europe at the moment. Despite this, Muslic is optimistic and believes his side can show belief as well as put in a respectable performance.

"We believe that we can be uncomfortable, that we can be very hard to beat and very hard to play," he said.

"We showed it against Sunderland away and also against West Brom, two teams trying to reach the Premier League level.

"Liverpool is another step, Liverpool is another category. Liverpool can find another gear very, very quickly and that's OK, we won't stop this, but we have also some things that we can show, and we can also learn from this game."