Liverpool winger Doak out for several weeks due to injury

Liverpool winger Doak out for several weeks after picking up a thigh injury

Liverpool winger Ben Doak will be sidelined for several weeks after picking up a thigh injury on loan at Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old has been a key player for Michael Carrick’s side, contributing three goals and seven assists in the Championship.

He was unexpectedly absent from Monday’s loss to Sunderland, which left Boro struggling in the play-off race.

Carrick confirmed that Doak suffered the injury in training and will now miss an important run of games.

"He just felt his thigh during the week in training," said Carrick.

"We'll see how it is. It won't be a few days, it will be longer. Probably weeks, not ages but yeah, it won't be days."