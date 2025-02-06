Southampton boss Juric on Dibling: I didn't fear to lose him, I wasn't afraid to lose him

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Burnley in the FA Cup.

Juric was first asked about young star Tyler Dibling, and whether or not he was worried about potentially losing him in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It wasn't dangerous to lose him. We were clear with him from the beginning. He is a really young guy and he has to improve a lot. He has to play, to train well," Juric said.

"I didn't have a fear to lose him, I wasn't afraid to lose him."

The Saints boss then moved on to team news before Saturday's match and confirmed that Taylor Harwood-Bellis would have to miss the game.

"We had a problem with (Taylor) Harwood-Bellis with his ankle, I was optimistic after the game against Ipswich but things are not going well. We will see for next week but for this game he won't be ready.

"(Nathan) Wood's in, and Tyler Dibling is available.

"Jack Stephens is upset because he wants to help the team, he's captain. He gives a lot for the team so it's frustrating for him, but we think it's not really bad like I was afraid after the match, but we will see over the next couple of weeks."

He then opened up on his FA Cup opponents Burnley who are currently pushing for promotion in the Championship.

"They have kept a lot of clean sheets and from watching them, they are a really good team."

Next, he revealed that he was disappointed by Southampton's transfer window business.

"A little. There are some positions where we are missing players and that could be an issue in the future. But I understand the situation and it is difficult when you are bottom of the table to convince players. The club tried to bring me what I want - but we didn't succeed."

Finally, he confirmed that his squad are ready to fight in the second half of the season

"It is not easy to change mentality, but they (the players) are really willing to get better and are working to get as many points as possible between now and the end of the season.”