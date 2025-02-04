DONE DEAL: Liverpool youngster Danns joins Sunderland on loan

Liverpool striker Jayden Danns has joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season in a deadline day switch.

His debut for the club will have to wait however after he picked up a back injury during his medical. The Reds striker joined the Black Cats on Monday but will complete his rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre before returning to the North East side.

The 19-year-old Anfield academy product has played four times for manager Arne Slot's first team this season, and has already scored his first two goals for the club in the 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton last term. He also appeared as a substitute in the EFL Cup final win over Chelsea and has three goals in eight substitute appearances for the Merseyside club.

Danns opened up on the move and revealed his excitement to play for such a historic side.

“This is my first loan move and a chance to prove myself, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and I’m grateful to the Club for placing their faith in me. I’ve done my research and the team is incredible, so this feels like the right step. I’m disappointed that I will be unable to do that straightaway, but I’m proud to have joined the club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman spoke on the deal and what it means to the club.

“Jayden is an extremely talented player, who fits the profile we were searching for. His availability was always going to be determined late in the window due to Liverpool’s schedule and the demand for him was high, so we worked extremely hard to secure the player.

"It’s unfortunate that the medical process highlighted an issue that ultimately requires Jayden to take a period of rest. Despite this, he remained highly motivated to come to Sunderland and as such we agreed to collaborate with Liverpool to ensure there is an opportunity for him to join us at a later date. We remain excited by the prospect of working with him and look forward to supporting him throughout the upcoming period.”