Peterborough upset with date for FA Cup tie at Everton

Peterborough United are complaining about their FA Cup draw at Everton.

The Third Round tie is a headliner as it will pit Everton veteran Ashley Young against son Tyler, who is a first teamer with Posh.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Posh are unhappy with the tie set for Thursday, January 9, given the problems it creates for traveling fans.

Peterborough chief Dawn Gore wrote a letter to the FA, stating, "We were all very happy to pull Everton. But that it has been laid on a Thursday night is incredibly disappointing. We understand the logistical problems, but we do not feel that the fans have been taken into account in this decision.

"Seeing the match play on a Thursday night is hugely disappointing.

"We have told you what we feel because the club will also lose a lot of money that we otherwise need as a League One club."