Nunes admits Man City players wary of quality Forest in FA Cup semi

Manchester City utility Matheus Nunes says the players will be up for today's FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

Nunes insists City's players are determined to finish the season with a flourish as they target the FA Cup and also a top four finish.

“We are trying to finish as best as we can," he said. “We are going to try to win all of the remaining games in the Premier League to try and qualify for the Champions League and then when the FA Cup comes, we are of course going to try and win that as well.

“For me, personally it would be very good because it would be my first FA Cup. It would be very special, but we know what we have done this season is not enough.

“We need to step up and try to do better, especially in the next year.

“What we work for every week is to try and win trophies so if we can win the FA Cup we are going to try and win.”

Anything can happen in a semi-final

Nunes says City's players know they face a top quality opponent at Wembley in Nottingham Forest.

He continued: “It will be completely different because it is the FA Cup, it is a semi-final, the game is a different environment.

“We are going to try and show our strengths and I am sure they will try to do their best as well.

“I think it is going to be a really different game compared to the Premier League games this season and we are going to try and win."

Nunes added, “You can tell by the table in the Premier League that they have been amazing this season.

“Nuno has done a really incredible job and they have a lot of stand out young players coming in, have threats both sides in the wings and Chris Wood has been scoring a lot of goals.

“They have a really good team and we have to be at our best.”