Guardiola reveals when Haaland and Rodri may return for Man City ahead of FA Cup clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final.

City can claim a consolation prize of a third straight FA Cup final after being knocked out of every other cup competition this season. Guardiola’s side made history as the first team to progress to the semis in seven consecutive years and now only Forest stand in the way of yet another final.

Guardiola first confirmed that Ederson was back in training but he did not know whether he would be fit to play on Sunday and added that he had no other new injury worries which will be a huge relief for City fans.

An advantage over Forest

He then spoke on Forest and said that they are rarely in this stage of the competition which may prove to be an advantage.

"We have a serious and tough, tough rival. The Nottingham Forest people and fans, it is a long time since they have played the semi-final of the FA Cup, but for many years we have been there in the competition."

He next spoke on Rodri being in and around the squad despite his injury and praised the Spaniard for his attitude despite a serious injury setback.

"I love that. I love that. The guy doesn't play and I allow him to be a manager. He will help the guys there and it is the way we create a team. It is something special when the guys who are injured and don't play, they help each other. I like it a lot.

Could Rodri feature again this season?

Continuing on the theme of Rodri, Guardiola was asked when he may return and stated that he does not want to rush anything and will follow the doctor's orders.

“Every training session he does with us, he does well,” he said when asked about the possibility of the Spaniard featuring in the remainder this season.

“But I don’t know. Rodri wants (to play) but the doctor will have to say ‘Pep you have green light to give him minutes.’

“I want to rely on the doctors in that case.”

When will Haaland return?

Erling Haaland is also watching from the sidelines at the moment and the City boss insisted that there is no return date for the Norwegian just yet.

“He feels better. I said before I don’t know when.

“It’s not a comfortable injury. You have some twist in your ankle and then taping.

“It’s not comfortable. He’s not a small guy but he’s getting better step by step. Still, he doesn’t train with the team but we will see how he does.”

Lifting the FA Cup would equal success

Guardiola also stated that it would be "less damaging" to the club if they were to win the FA Cup this season despite the club's high standards set in recent years.

We have to make the final first. Too many matches this season have not been good. We will avoid bigger damage for the club (if we win the FA Cup).

"From my point of view, the biggest thing in the season is the Premier League.

"The FA Cup keeps us safe. But the Premier League dictates how good your season has been, and it has not been good, but it could be worse.

"It is in our hands and we have an opportunity to be three in a row in the final of the FA Cup. Hopefully, we can do it."

Respect for Nuno Espirito Santo

Finally, he opened up on his appreciation for Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo who he has a lot of respect for after guiding his side to a Champions League spot for next season.

"He has been incredible, qualifying for Europa League with Wolves and now with Nottingham Forest. He has done a really good job.

"The guys have good skills, and I admire that they defend well and have a good spirit. They have the transition with top, top players up front. The owner invests with top, top players. The results are here."