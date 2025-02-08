Guardiola insists Man City deserved Cup win at Orient

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists they deserved their FA Cup win at Leyton Orient.

City came from behind on Saturday to win the fourth round tie 2-1.

Guardiola said afterwards, "We played a really good game, it was a typical FA Cup game - that's why this competition is unbelievable. We knew that they were strong and they'd run in the channels. They are a really good team and incredibly well managed but we created a lot of chances. I'm happy to go through."

On whether he felt his side struggled in the first-half, he insisted: "I don't think so. The first 10/15 minutes maybe but after the fantastic goal that they had - we took the game and created a lot of chances."

On whether he was frustrated that he had to bring on Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, Guardiola also said: "Absolutely not, that is why they are here. We talk this competition incredibly seriously and we thought it was the best decision to make. I am happy for Kevin's goal, his movement was really good."

On Nico Gonzalez's injury, the manager added: "Welcome to the Premier League and the referees. Maybe he knew about the referees because I understand it's not easy. It's not easy to do something when you play against teams like in League One."