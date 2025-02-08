Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Arsenal hit by Martinelli news
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter

Guardiola insists Man City deserved Cup win at Orient

Paul Vegas
Guardiola insists Man City deserved Cup win at Orient
Guardiola insists Man City deserved Cup win at OrientAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists they deserved their FA Cup win at Leyton Orient.

City came from behind on Saturday to win the fourth round tie 2-1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola said afterwards, "We played a really good game, it was a typical FA Cup game - that's why this competition is unbelievable. We knew that they were strong and they'd run in the channels. They are a really good team and incredibly well managed but we created a lot of chances. I'm happy to go through."

On whether he felt his side struggled in the first-half, he insisted: "I don't think so. The first 10/15 minutes maybe but after the fantastic goal that they had - we took the game and created a lot of chances."

On whether he was frustrated that he had to bring on Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, Guardiola also said: "Absolutely not, that is why they are here. We talk this competition incredibly seriously and we thought it was the best decision to make. I am happy for Kevin's goal, his movement was really good."

On Nico Gonzalez's injury, the manager added: "Welcome to the Premier League and the referees. Maybe he knew about the referees because I understand it's not easy. It's not easy to do something when you play against teams like in League One."

Mentions
FA CupLeague OnePremier LeagueManchester CityLeyton Orient
Related Articles
Man City fullback Lewis: Our leaders made difference for Cup win at Orient
Leyton Orient goalscorer Donley: Man City defeat disappointing, but I'm proud
De Bruyne off bench to grab winner as Man City avoid Cup humiliation at Leyton Orient