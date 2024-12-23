Tribal Football
Howe opens up on Newcastle's transfer strategy with financial restrictions in place

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has spoken about the team’s January transfer strategy.

The Magpies manager has been open about wanting to add to his squad in certain areas.

However, he has also stated that selling players to fund new signings was not ideal.

Asked if any deals were imminent, told Chronicle Live: "It does (surprise me about the rumors). Because that is not the reality we are not close to any transfer or signing any player.

"For me, the discussions in January are very loose. We know are restricted to what we can and can't do. 

“For me, it is purely about focusing on coaching team."

