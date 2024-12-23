Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question

Howe reveals Newcastle player he would not let leave this January

Ansser Sadiq
Howe reveals the Newcastle player he would not let leave this January
Howe reveals the Newcastle player he would not let leave this JanuaryAction Plus
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is unhappy at one of his squad players being lined up for an exit.

The Magpies supremo has ruled out the sale of no.2 shot-stopper Martin Dubravka.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The backup is one who Howe wants to keep at the club for the rest of the season, as an understudy to Nick Pope.

"Certainly, we wouldn't want to lose the goalkeeper that's playing for us currently, that wouldn't make sense," Howe stated to reporters during a press conference. 

"So, no, that isn't a deal we would want to sanction currently."

Mentions
Howe EddieDubravka MartinPope NickNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Howe dismisses Newcastle record against Villa; confirms Christmas Day training
Newcastle make Al-Shabab call for Dubravka
Howe on players potentially leaving Newcastle in January: I don't want to lose anybody