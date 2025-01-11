Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Man City thrash Salford City in dominant FA Cup win

Reuters
Nico O'Reilly (R) celebrates scoring the third goal with Matheus Nunes
Nico O'Reilly (R) celebrates scoring the third goal with Matheus Nunes Action Plus
Manchester City avoided a potential FA Cup banana skin with a 8-0 home thrashing of fourth-tier Salford City on Saturday - a club with strong connections to local rivals Manchester United.

A much-changed City side were totally dominant with Divin Mubama marking his senior debut with a goal and James McAtee bagging a second-half hat-trick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mubama doubled City's lead with a tap in after Jeremy Doku had given the hosts the lead in the eighth minute and the hosts were out of sight when Nico O'Reilly scored before halftime.

Jack Grealish got in on the act when he earned and then converted a penalty in the 49th minute before McAtee scored three times inside 20 minutes and Doku slotted home a penalty.

Mentions
FA CupManchester CitySalfordPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Napoli coach Conte declares "Kvara wants to leave"
Salford director Butt: Man City FA Cup tie an amazing chance
Guardiola insists Man City have been good for Haaland fitness