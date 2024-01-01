Martinez says he stays humble as he tries "to be a big example for everybody"

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez is always keeping his feet on the ground.

After a lengthy injury absence, Martinez is now back and fully fit for the new season.

He stole the show in the FA Cup final last term, but is never one to get carried away with a little bit of success.

“For sure, for sure, I always do that every day (remembering his upbringing), it doesn’t matter what time,” he told club media last season.

“I think it is really important to remember from where you started. It is really important to me.

“You have to be grateful,” he stressed.

“Look at this place, look at the badge, look at the stadium, the people, the fans, the passion. You just have to fight for your people, you have to fight for everybody. It is not just about you, it is about millions and millions of people. We need to be humble. Put the feet on the ground and go, go and do not stop.

“From the beginning of my life, my father always said: ‘You can improve from everybody.’ So, I fight. ‘Fight for your food,’ he always said to me. I try to fight, I try to be a good person, to share my love with the people around, to be a big example for everybody, I try to win, I try to give everything. I think it is really important, my family.”