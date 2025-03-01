Man Utd boss Amorim delighted with Zirkzee, Yoro progress

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is convinced summer signings Josh Zirkzee and Leny Yoro are now improving.

Ahead of Sunday's FA Cup fifth round tie with Fulham, Amorim admitted he was pleased with the progress of the young pair.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said of Yoro, "He is working very hard, I think he is doing all the little things that you don't see. I think he is a top top top player, he will have a great career here in Manchester but for that he knows he has to prove it in every match, so he will be ready to do it in the next one."

On Zirkzee, Amorim says he's likely to start on Sunday: "Yes, I think it means a lot to him, but he's also working really hard and you can feel he's playing with confidence again and the fans are crazy about him.

"They just want the team to win."