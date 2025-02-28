McKenna confirms Hutchinson will not feature against Forest after Dorgu's reckless tackle

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Monday night.

McKenna first revealed that forward Omari Hutchinson looks set to miss the next few games with the knee injury he suffered after Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu put in a reckless challenge that led to his suspension before half-time at Old Trafford.

“Omari’s had some scans, it is an injury to the knee area,” McKenna confirmed.

“Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to be very, very serious but it is still significant, so he certainly won’t be involved in the next game and possibly the next few games, so that’s very disappointing.”

Next, he moved on to Midfielder Kalvin Phillips who missed the United clash due to a calf injury suffered against Spurs. He revealed he won’t be involved against Forest and is recovering behind the scenes.

“Kalvin’s progressing well, not exactly sure when he’s going to be back. He’s not training with the group today or for the next few days, so that’s a day-by-day case.”

Goalkeeper Aro Muric could return to the side with McKenna looking to rotate, he confirmed that he has picked up a knock however which may keep him out of action.

“It’s a possibility, he’s carrying a bit of an issue with his shoulder at the moment that he’s managing. That’s part of it that we will factor into it as well,” he said.

“It’s good that he’s making himself available and he’s ready for the team in the games. But he’s also carrying a little issue.

“I’ll honestly have to get some judgements on that in the next couple of days and see how he is from a medical point of view, but it’s certainly a possibility that he’ll play but the little issue he has we’ll probably factor that in as well.”

Julio Enciso, who is on loan from Brighton, has been out since the Aston Villa game with a knee injury and will be cup-tied for Monday’s trip to the City Ground. McKenna says that staying at the club has helped his English and therefore his communication.

”He's not training on the pitch yet but he's progressing well. He has stayed with us so it's good to have him around the building and the group.

“It helps with his English as well because there aren't many Spanish speakers here. If he's going to be understood it's going to be in English. He is working hard in the gym now and hopefully will be out on the grass soon.”

Finally, he spoke on wingers Chiedozie Ogbene and Wes Burns who are ruled out for the season with Achilles and ACL tears which required surgery. He stated it has been tough but they must make the most of a bad situation and get on with the season.

“It’s been a problem, there’s no doubt about it.

“Both the longer term ones, like losing Wes and Chieo to probably two of the most significant injuries you can get as a football player, season-ending ones with the unique profile that they have, that’s been a big, big challenge.

“And some unlucky ones in there, then some niggly ones and contact injuries and it’s been pretty disruptive from that point of view, and that’s been a challenge in the list of many, many challenges this year.

“But we have to make the best of it, however, we’ve been hoping for a little bit more luck on that front.

“Certainly didn’t get that with Omari the other night. Even the minutes he did stay on the pitch, I think he was playing through a lot more pain than he let on because he’s such a brave lad.

“And to lose him from the later stages of the game against a low block when he’s probably our most important player in that phase, and then to lose him for some more games, is a blow.

“We’ve had them all season but we can only control the reaction and we’ve got to find a good reaction to it.”