Fulham midfielder Pereira: We can beat lucky Man Utd in Cup

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira is adamant they can defeat former club Manchester United in Sunday's fifth round FA Cup tie.

United have beaten Fulham home and away in the Premier League this season.

But Pereira told FFCTV: “I’m looking forward to it. For me, it’s going to be a particularly special game. We still have the feeling from the first year I was here, what happened.

"For sure, we’re going to be prepared for everything. It’s a special game, a special place for everyone I think.

“We played United twice this season and maybe they came out a little lucky. We learned a lot from these two games and I’m sure the players have extra fire in the belly to go against them.”

