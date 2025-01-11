Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Guardiola insists Man City have been good for Haaland fitness

Paul Vegas
Guardiola insists Man City have been good for Haaland fitness
Guardiola insists Man City have been good for Haaland fitnessAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended the form of Erling Haaland this season.

Guardiola insists there's a confidence around Haaland's fitness, despite doubts from the outside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Erling had problems in Dortmund the year before he came here, already three or four years ago. But since he came here, apart from a short period, he has been consistent in terms of injuries and he is fit.

"The year of the Treble was incredible. Last season he scored goals but had some difficulties. This year I had the feeling that he is incredibly focused. When you have the goal of being fit, you are always fit.

"Our physios take really good care of him. He spends a lot of time here, and that's why he is ready. With the number of situations where we should use him more than we expect, he handles it really well."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityDortmund
Related Articles
Savinho says language barrier does not stop his relationship with Haaland at Man City
Haaland settles down in Cheshire after buying six-bedroom mansion this week
BVB chief Kehl pushing Man City for immediate McAtee deal