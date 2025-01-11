Guardiola insists Man City have been good for Haaland fitness

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended the form of Erling Haaland this season.

Guardiola insists there's a confidence around Haaland's fitness, despite doubts from the outside.

He said, "Erling had problems in Dortmund the year before he came here, already three or four years ago. But since he came here, apart from a short period, he has been consistent in terms of injuries and he is fit.

"The year of the Treble was incredible. Last season he scored goals but had some difficulties. This year I had the feeling that he is incredibly focused. When you have the goal of being fit, you are always fit.

"Our physios take really good care of him. He spends a lot of time here, and that's why he is ready. With the number of situations where we should use him more than we expect, he handles it really well."