MacDonald floored by shootout miss on Exeter debut in Forest Cup defeat

Angus MacDonald was left floored after failing on debut in Exeter City's penalty shootout defeat to FA Cup opponents Nottingham Forest last night.

MacDonald was making his debut after his deadline day arrival from Aberdeen and hit the bar in the penalty shootout.

"I'm obviously gutted," he told BBC Sport afterwards.

"No-one ever wants to miss a penalty, no-one ever does it on purpose.

"I've always been one to put myself forward in a shootout - I always feel like I probably can step up and take a penalty.

"To miss, obviously I'm not going to forget about it for a little while, but it's one that I think we all need to sort of forget about, take the positives from the game tonight and take that into the league and I'm sure we'll be absolutely fine."

Forest won the shootout 4-2, with the scores left at 2-2 after extra-time. The Premier League club will meet Ipswich in the fifth round.