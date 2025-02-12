Forest boss Nuno: We're just happy to get through

Nuno Espirito Santo praised his Nottingham Forest side for their resilience after edging past Exeter on penalties in the FA Cup.

He acknowledged the team’s struggle during the match but commended their composure in the shootout to secure the win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nuno emphasized the importance of advancing in the competition, highlighting the players’ determination to get the job done.

"It was a hard game."

After Nuno is asked what could have been better, he added: "So many things. It was hard to play.

“We started in a bad way but the response was good. We had another setback after half-time and it became so hard. Credit to Exeter. I am happy in the end that we are going through."