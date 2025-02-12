Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Exeter captain Magennis praises teammates after Forest shootout defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Exeter captain Magennis praises teammates after Forest shootout defeat
Exeter captain Magennis praises teammates after Forest shootout defeatTribalfootball
Exeter captain Josh Magennis praised his team’s resilience after their narrow FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest on penalties. 

He highlighted the squad’s determination in pushing a Premier League side to the limit after a hard-fought 2-2 draw. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Magennis admitted the result was disappointing but believes the performance showcased the character and quality within the team.

Two-goal Magennis told ITV: "These type of nights you want to live for. Going down to 10 men killed the momentum a little bit. I was entrusted to be captain of the team so I thought it was my responsibility to step forward and take the first penalty.

"Listen, they're not in their position in the Premier League for no reason. It's back to bread and butter and we've not been in a rich vein of form. But we can take positives from this. We can take confidence.

"Everyone left the stadium knowing that was an entertaining match."

He then added: "I think that is the identity that the manager has tried to create. It was a great game even though we got beat.

"We are under no illusion they are a fantastic team, especially on the transition. It has to be a catalyst for us.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFA CupLeague OneMagennis JoshNottinghamExeter
Related Articles
Exeter boss Caldwell draws big positives from Forest FA Cup defeat
Sels happy "helping" Forest to FA Cup shootout win
Forest defeat Exeter in FA Cup shootout thriller