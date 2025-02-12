Exeter captain Magennis praises teammates after Forest shootout defeat

Exeter captain Josh Magennis praised his team’s resilience after their narrow FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest on penalties.

He highlighted the squad’s determination in pushing a Premier League side to the limit after a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Magennis admitted the result was disappointing but believes the performance showcased the character and quality within the team.

Two-goal Magennis told ITV: "These type of nights you want to live for. Going down to 10 men killed the momentum a little bit. I was entrusted to be captain of the team so I thought it was my responsibility to step forward and take the first penalty.

"Listen, they're not in their position in the Premier League for no reason. It's back to bread and butter and we've not been in a rich vein of form. But we can take positives from this. We can take confidence.

"Everyone left the stadium knowing that was an entertaining match."

He then added: "I think that is the identity that the manager has tried to create. It was a great game even though we got beat.

"We are under no illusion they are a fantastic team, especially on the transition. It has to be a catalyst for us.”