Liverpool midfielder ready for a new challenge as transfer interest grows

Liverpool are on alert regarding the future of youngster Tyler Morton this week.

The Reds are alerted following his comments that he may want to move on from Anfield.

Morton has spent most of the past two years on loan, while he finally got a Liverpool first-team appearance against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

“This month’s obviously a big month for myself,” Morton told LFCTV after his team’s win.

“It’s decision time and I think I’m ready to kick on and be a proper professional. Definitely, I’m ready to kick on now and move up a step.

“If that’s here, if that’s somewhere else, I think football’s football and I’ve got to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”