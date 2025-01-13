Liverpool have edge on Newcastle in race for Bournemouth attacker Semenyo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool and Newcastle United are chasing Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international is producing career best form for the Cherries this season.

The Mirror says  Liverpool and Newcastle are showing interest in the 25-year-old.

Bournemouth are demanding £50m for their key player this month.

However, there could be a possible swap deal with Liverpool as Bournemouth are keen on Ben Doak, who is currently on-loan with Middlesbrough.

Semenyo's contract with Bournemouth runs until the summer of 2029.

