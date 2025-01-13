Liverpool midfielder Morton happy to feature at Anfield again in FA Cup win
Morton featured at Anfield for the first time since November 2021.
He told liverpoolfc.com: "I always have to pinch myself at the start of games and have a little look around the stadium and realise where I am.
"When I was a little boy, I used to come here and support the club every week. So, it's emotional every time I step on the pitch.
"It's brilliant for me and I love this club, I love everything about it."
Morton added: "I think it's been tough for me this season minutes-wise and I think I've handled it very well.
"I've kept my head down, I've given everything every day and I think I think I do deserve the chance, and I got the chance today.
"Hopefully people thought I took it. I think I had a good game. It was exciting. When you don't get many chances and it's rare, you've got to take them, and I feel like I did today."
On the win, Morton said: "It was tough. They were good opponents, very good opponents and, to be honest, we expected it.
"They gave it their all, went man-to-man and pressed us all over the pitch. I felt like we dealt with it quite well in difficult circumstances. I thought it was really good.
"Obviously everyone expects you to win those types of games and it's more difficult than everyone thinks, especially when they give it their all – credit to them. It was a good game, so (I'm) happy with the win.
"We put a strong side out today – the gaffer does that quite often. It's a great thing because it keeps us winning games and he wants to win every game and so do we."