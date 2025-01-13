Liverpool midfielder Morton happy to feature at Anfield again in FA Cup win

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton was happy to be involved in their FA Cup win against Accrington Stanley.

Morton featured at Anfield for the first time since November 2021.

He told liverpoolfc.com: "I always have to pinch myself at the start of games and have a little look around the stadium and realise where I am.

"When I was a little boy, I used to come here and support the club every week. So, it's emotional every time I step on the pitch.

"It's brilliant for me and I love this club, I love everything about it."

Morton added: "I think it's been tough for me this season minutes-wise and I think I've handled it very well.

"I've kept my head down, I've given everything every day and I think I think I do deserve the chance, and I got the chance today.

"Hopefully people thought I took it. I think I had a good game. It was exciting. When you don't get many chances and it's rare, you've got to take them, and I feel like I did today."

On the win, Morton said: "It was tough. They were good opponents, very good opponents and, to be honest, we expected it.

"They gave it their all, went man-to-man and pressed us all over the pitch. I felt like we dealt with it quite well in difficult circumstances. I thought it was really good.

"Obviously everyone expects you to win those types of games and it's more difficult than everyone thinks, especially when they give it their all – credit to them. It was a good game, so (I'm) happy with the win.

"We put a strong side out today – the gaffer does that quite often. It's a great thing because it keeps us winning games and he wants to win every game and so do we."