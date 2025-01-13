Liverpool recall Gordon from Norwich as several clubs show interest this January

Liverpool recall Gordon from Norwich after lack of minutes on the pitch

Liverpool have recalled Kaide Gordon from the loan spell he was enjoying at Norwich City.

The 20-year-old was hoping that he would get a lot of first-team game time at the Canaries.

However, he found himself restricted in his playtime, only featuring nine times this season.

Per The Athletic, Liverpool are ready to send him out on loan to another team.

Gordon is very highly rated at Anfield, but club chiefs know that he needs game time.

Several clubs in the Football League are ready to bring in Gordon for the rest of the term.