Jorginho admits Arsenal still want revenge against Man Utd after FA Cup defeat

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has opened up about this weekend's clash against Manchester United and revealed the side are seeking revenge.

The last time these two sides faced each other it was United who triumphed in the 3rd round of the FA Cup in a tense penalty shootout that ended 5-3 thanks to a miss from Kai Havertz. Now, speaking to the club website the Italian international says the team still think about that loss and will use it as fuel this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s always a tricky game because it’s a big game and in these games with these teams competing you never know what can happen, no matter the situations of the team,” he explained.

“We need to stay focused on what we need to do and win this game because it’s very important for us.

“We’re still feeling it (the FA Cup loss) and we want to win this game.”

Jorginho is 33 years old and knows what it is like to be in a title race that is slowly slipping away from the Gunners. He stated that consistency is key and all his side can do is perform well and hope it is good enough to catch up.

“You have to keep going, you have to keep fighting and pushing, otherwise I think you can drop your motivation for any other game that comes,” he said. “It could impact on the Champions League as well, so getting in the habit of winning is the best thing for the team.”

The 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night sent a message to the rest of Europe that Arsenal are still contenders in the competition despite having no real striker. Jorginho said it was time for the side to step up and show their worth as they chase down both the Premier League and Champions League.

“It was really important, the way we did it as well is so important for the confidence of the team,” he said. “We need to carry on and no matter what happens we need to keep pushing and working hard.

“We talked about it last week that we need to step up a little bit more, having all these issues. If everybody does just a bit more, we can contribute for the team and we can still go far.

“The only thing I can say is the boys can rely on me and trust me. I feel the trust and all I want is the best for the team. I’ll do everything I can to help them.”