Arsenal prospects Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly set for England promotion under Tuchel

Arsenal wonderkids Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are set for an England call up under new England manager Thomas Tuchel after an impressive season so far.

Nwaneri is arguably one of the brightest English prospects of his generation as he continues to perform under manager Mikel Arteta in an Arsenal side riddled with injuries. He became the third-youngest player to score a Champions League knockout goal this week in the Gunners 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven and is showing no signs of slowing down in his impressive development.

His teammate and academy partner from the age of 8 is also in line for an upgrade in his international status. Now, with Newcastle's Lewis Hall out injured for the season with a foot injury, Luke Shaw still sidelined and Ben Chilwellhaving fallen out of favour in recent years he may get his chance under Tuchel.

Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri have been near-inseparable ever since they joined the Arsenal academy and after being handed a chance under Arteta due to an array of injuries they have formed a bond which cannot seem to be broken on the pitch. This connection could be brought into the England squad which is often divided by relationships formed at club level.

Tuchel is preparing to choose his squad as they look to take on Latvia and Albania in the World Cup qualifiers. This team is often decided by recent form and with Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly running riot in both the Premier League and Europe it is hard to ignore their potential impact on the future England side.