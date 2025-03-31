Villa hero Taylor delighted for Emery after reaching FA Cup semis

Aston Villa hero Ian Taylor is delighted for the club and Unai Emery after they reached the FA Cup semifinals.

Victory at Preston yesterday saw Villa reach Wembley where they'll meet Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Advertisement

For Villa midfielder Taylor told BBC Sport: "I think the quarter-final draw was a really good one for us on paper. They're always difficult games, we know that, you have to have the right attitude for them and I think we did.

"Crystal Palace have proved to be a bit of a bogey side for us in the past. You ask any Villa fan, out of all the teams left in it they didn't want to face Crystal Palace. But it's a different proposition being at Wembley, we've got some good, experienced and hungry players. It's been a while, but I'm sure we will enjoy the occasion."

Taylor also said, "It would be fantastic to win the FA Cup. A lot of Villa fans wouldn't have dreamed about getting to a cup final, but since Unai Emery has come in he's just changed the whole club. Being in the Champions League where we are is unbelievable, now we also have an FA Cup semi-final.

"Tactically, Emery is one of the best out there. He's gradually changed the whole philosophy of the football club. Villa fans have had to be patient with the way he wants to play, but everyone has fully bought in to what he wants to do. The mindset is totally different, we are really heading in the right direction."