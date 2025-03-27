Kepa: Iraola and Bournemouth helped me enjoy football again

Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga admits he's grateful to fellow Spaniard Andoni Iraola for helping rebuild his career.

On-loan from Chelsea, Kepa has impressed at Dean Court under manager Andoni Iraola.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told DAZN: "I had very good references, and his call helped me take the step.

"I needed to enjoy football again, feel important, and have the opportunity to play every weekend. Being here has allowed me to do that and has been key to rediscovering the passion you seek as a footballer."

Kepa also wanted to highlight how the Spanish influence has shaped the Premier League.

He also said, “You can clearly see the change when you face teams managed by Spanish managers like (Mikel) Arteta or (Pep) Guardiola. Compared to the traditional direct English football, based on taking advantage of every corner and second chance, they present a completely different way of understanding the game.”