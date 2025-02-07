Iraola admits Bournemouth injuries still a factor ahead of Everton in FA Cup

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits he's short of numbers ahead of facing Everton in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Saturday.

Iraola concedes he'll go with a similar squad what was used for defeat to Liverpool in the league last week.

He said this morning: “I think we will have the same players we had the other day.

“I don’t think we are losing anyone and I don’t think we are recovering anyone.

“We still have today’s training but I think it’s going to be very, very similar, if not the same.”

On their injury issues, Iraola continued: “It’s true that we are struggling with the injured players.

“For me, analysing everything a little bit, we are not having a lot of injuries.

“If you see the number of injuries, we are probably in the low half of the table, the problem is the injuries we are having are taking a lot of time.

“That’s because of severity, mainly, and because we are having small issues in the rehab processes.

“That’s why we are now with a short number of players, but I hope we can slowly recover the players that are out.”

On rotating for the FA Cup, the manager insisted: "For me, I don’t relate the competitions, it’s not like in the league you need more or you need less.

"I think whatever is your position in the league, we are always going to try and go to the next round and be successful in the cup, but we have a very difficult opponent in front.

"At the end there is no guarantee if you rest players that you are going to win the next game so we will try to go there and win the game, no win, that is going to be difficult."

On new signing Eli Junior Kroupi from Lorient, Iraola also stated: "He is a player that the club controlled from before, obviously with a relationship with Lorient.

"I think it was a good chance for the club to sign someone, for his age, he is ahead of the normal trajectory of a player. I think he's performing very well, he has been very successful with Lorient and the national team. I'm very happy."