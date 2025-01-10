Tribal Football
Peterborough's Ferguson reveals abuse from Everton star over Young call

Peterborough's Ferguson reveals he received abuse from an Everton star during heated clash
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson stated that he was called out by an Everton player on Thursday.

Ferguson neglected to bring in young Tyler Young, who is only 18, to play in the game late on.

If he had come on, he would have been up against his father - Ashley Young - who was on the field for the Toffees.

Ferguson, who got his start in football due to being Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson’s son, did not want to be sentimental in that moment.

Speaking after the 2-0 loss in the FA Cup, he stated: "It was very difficult to leave Tyler on the bench but I've got to do what I think is best for the team.

"As much as I wanted Tyler to get on, if the game had been 2-0 at that point I would've put him on, but at 1-0, I had to get a forward on. I've got to try and get something out of the game and do what is best for my team.

"One of their players had a pop at me which was bang out of order. We are not a charity case."

