Ansser Sadiq
Everton set to send Broja back to Chelsea after he picks up nightmare injury against Villa
Everton are likely to send Armando Broja back to Chelsea to sign another loan player.

Boss David Moyes is sympathetic towards Broja, who has an ankle injury that will keep him out for three months.

However, Moyes wants to sign a replacement on loan and cannot do so without releasing Broja.

After a home loss to Aston Villa, Moyes said: “We think Broja’s going to be out for somewhere between 10 and 12 weeks. 

“It’s an ankle ligament injury.

“It would probably mean that there’s a possibility - and it’s not done yet - that he would have to go back to Chelsea because we can’t get loans in as well, our loans are full.” 

