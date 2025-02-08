Ipswich cruise to FA Cup win at Coventry

Ipswich Town cruised to an easy FA Cup fourth round win at Coventry City on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys were comfortable 4-1 winners at their Championship opponents.

Town boss Kieran McKenna made 11 changes for the tie, with his fringe players still making light work of the Sky Blues.

George Hirst fired Ipswich ahead from the spot before Joel Latibeaudiere drew Coventry level.

But Ipswich then took control as Jack Clarke netted twice before the halftime break.

New signing Jaden Philogene then struck in the second-half - his first goal since his January arrival from Aston Villa.

McKenna named fit-again Axel Tuanzebe on the bench, though chose not to throw on the defender.