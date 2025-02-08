Ipswich boss McKenna: Szmodics injury a big blow
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits Sammie Szmodics has suffered another ankle setback in their FA Cup win at Coventry City.
Szmodics was forced off on 35 minutes in the 4-1 fourth round win.
“I don’t know about a recurrence but it’s the same ankle, so the chances are it’s probably linked,” McKenna said afterwards.
“That’s a big blow, there’s no doubt about it.
"We really, really enjoyed having him back in training this week, he gives us a different dynamic, a different maturity, a different age profile, a different type of player, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed, but that’s the big downside from today.”