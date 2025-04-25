Henderson on Palace's FA Cup chances: It'd be phenomenal, we'd love to write history

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has spoken to the club website ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa.

FA Cup finalists most recently in 2016 and 2015 respectively, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa meet for the first of the semi-finals this weekend. Palace have never won the FA Cup despite reaching the semi-finals for the third time in 10 seasons, while Aston Villa are chasing a first major trophy since 1996. Henderson spoke on how he and his side want to make history as they take each game as it comes.

“Obviously, we're excited,” the goalkeeper revealed. “We'd love to write history.

“We’ve spoken about it. We went to Marbella and the manager actually spoke to us about it, saying we've got a chance to write history with the football club. You want to be the players that can do that.

“Obviously, we've got a huge semi-final in front of us just to get to the final, so you've just got to take each game as it comes.

“If we did get the opportunity to lift silverware, it'd be phenomenal. It'd be a dream come true for not only the players, but obviously the supporters as well, and this football club.”

Palace have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, having previously won 10 out of 13 since the start of 2025. Despite their shaky form, Henderson was determined that his side should enjoy such a huge occasion and that being relaxed is the best way to approach the game.

“Play the game that's in front of you. Don't freeze in the moment – be free. It’s a football match at the end of the day – you can't get stage fright – you've just got to enjoy it.

“Play with freedom. Play our best football and be focused, and give ourselves the best opportunity.”