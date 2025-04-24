Villa midfielder Rogers: I can 100 per cent compete with the best players in Europe

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has revealed that he thinks there is no limit to his potential and aims for the very top of the football pyramid.

The 22 year old has been terrific for Villa and manager Unai Emery, becoming an essential part of the starting XI, scoring a hat-trick in a Champions League meeting with Celtic and breaking into the England set-up under manager Thomas Tuchel. Rogers is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League and revealed that there is no limit to his abilities.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rogers believes he has no limits

Speaking to PA news agency, Rogers showed a lot of confidence as he discussed his potential which he feels is limitless.

“I would never put a ceiling on what I can do. It would be silly to.

“I want to achieve things in my career, I want to go far, I want to improve. Of course, it’s a good start and I am doing well but you can never put a lid or cap on it.

“I am enjoying my football, that is the most important thing, if I am at a place where I am happy with team-mates that are happy then I know that is going to get the best out of me.

“That is all I am focused on, I know what I am really good at, I know what I need to improve at and I have people around me who are pushing me to do so, that is the most important thing.”

Arrogance or confidence?

Some may call it arrogance but others may call it self-belief when the young playmaker talks about his future. He spoke more on his goals for the future and how he must focus on his game if he wants to reach the very top.

“I can 100 per cent compete with the best players in Europe.

“They have been doing it consistently for a number of years. That is the challenge, I have done it for a year, but that is nothing in the reality of what I want to do in my career and the category of players I want to be involved with.

“It’s a good start and I am happy, but it’s definitely not the end and I will keep pushing to get better.”

Winning the FA Cup is now the target

Villa have an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Saturday and after being knocked out the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain this is their last shot at a trophy. Rogers opened up on the upcoming clash and revealed how his side must finish this season with an achievement such as lifting a trophy.

“We want more, we know what we have to do at the end of the season, we want to be in the Champions League and win trophies and the only way to do that is to finish the season strongly.

“It’s so exciting, we have a lot to play for, we can take a lot of pride from our performances and move forward with it.”