Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
How Liverpool can win the Premier League title today if Arsenal stumble
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Man Utd 'one step away' from signing son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Watkins: I've told Villa teammates what I want

Paul Vegas
Watkins: I've told Villa teammates what I want
Watkins: I've told Villa teammates what I wantAction Plus
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has urged teammates to fully focus on Saturday's FA Cup semifinal with Crystal Palace.

Watkins was speaking after Tuesday's defeat at Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We have to move on to the weekend now, focus on the FA Cup and a big game at Wembley,” said Watkins. “We all want to win a trophy so all eyes on that.

“I think this is the furthest we've got in the FA Cup since I've been at the club. We've always gone out quite early doors and it's disappointing. You want to win these competitions and it's nice that we're in the latter stages of it.

“I’ve been saying to the boys one thing I set my eyes on when I joined the club was winning a trophy. It’s been so long since the club has done that and that’s the main aim, so Saturday is massive and we will be doing all we can to get to the final.

“Obviously, Palace have been a bit of a bogey team for us, but on our day we’re capable of beating anyone and everyone is looking forward to that, so just bring on the weekend.”

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueWatkins OllieAston VillaCrystal PalaceManchester City
Related Articles
Rashford feels he will never play for Man Utd again as he remain patient about his future
Emery demands Villa maintain intensity for Man City showdown
Villa hero Taylor delighted for Emery after reaching FA Cup semis