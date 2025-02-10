Glasner reveals that Chilwell and Wharton could return for Palace's FA Cup clash

Head coach Oliver Glasner discussed the likelihood of Ben Chilwell featuring in Monday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Chilwell, who recently joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea, is the club's second signing of the January window after Romain Esse.

While Glasner noted that Chilwell has only just resumed full training, he left the door open for the defender to potentially make his debut.

Speaking on Friday, Glasner said: "We can't expect Ben Chilwell to be playing 90 minutes. We can't expect Adam Wharton playing 90 minutes. But it is possible they play. It is possible Romain Esse starts, but again, there's many things for us to consider.

"I think both are ready to start, but I don't want to plan that both maybe have to get off at half-time.

"My feeling tells me it's not a good idea to start both at the same time when both are not available for 90 minutes – but maybe on Sunday I'll have a different opinion.

"So there are many things we are thinking about, and then we will decide on the latest time we can, when we tell the players, latest Monday noon."