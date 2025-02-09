Tribal Football
Crystal Palace boss Glasner seeks instant impact from Chilwell

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is seeking an instant impact from Ben Chilwell.

The Chelsea fullback signed for Palace last Monday on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Glasner said, "When we were looking for players on the market, Ben was always one of our main targets.

"He has experience in the Premier League and it was also about who can help us straight away, because we only have three and a half months, then it's the end of the season.

"He played as a full-back with Thomas Tuchel (at Chelsea) when they won the Champions League, he can play in a back four."

