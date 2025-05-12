Glasner on preparing for the FA Cup Final: The worst thing we can do now is change

Glasner's on preparing for the FA Cup Final: The worst thing we can do now is change

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken after his side's win over Tottenham as he prepares to face Manchester City in the FA Cup Final.

The Eagles equalled their Premier League record tally of 49 points after a comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham, who suffered a record 20th defeat of the Premier League season under manager Ange Postecoglou, whose job looks to be at risk. The Eagles head to Wembley this Saturday against current champions and Glasner spoke to the media after the game about how the Spurs clash was great practice for such a huge game.

“Yeah, the performance was really good. The many chances we created was really good. The clean sheet was really good – so many positive things to take for the FA Cup Final.

“We were talking about it before, and this was mentioned at the pre-match press conference, that the best preparation is showing a good performance here. The plenty of chances we created, the goals we scored, the consistency in our defending, because this is what we will talk about on Wednesday, this will help us for the Final – not just the result.”

Palace are 90 minutes away from the biggest result in the club's history as they chase down their first trophy since 1994. Glasner opened up about how his side are preparing for the clash and why it makes no sense to start changing the way his side will operate when they are in such excellent form.

“The players deserve to recover, and, of course, the staff have already started to prepare. We will watch a few Man City clips as well, and Wednesday will be the start with the preparation for Man City.

“But we can't do something different. It also makes no sense (to do that). It's (about) showing what we can (do), who we are on our best level, and this is how we will enter the final, and then let's see. Then, it's football and everything can happen.

“But the worst thing that we could do is now changing many things, because we can't teach the players something different in four days – it would just make them dizzy! So, business as usual.”