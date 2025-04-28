Parish on Palace's FA Cup hopes: We create a carnival atmosphere, a winning mentality

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish believes manager Oliver Glasner has helped the club become a force to be reckoned over the past few years.

Palace reached the FA Cup final in spectacular style as they crushed Aston Villa 3-0 in the semi-final. The Eagles could push into Europe if they lift the cup and with eighth place expected to be enough to make the Conference League for next season it seems like Glasner’s side have a strong chance of exceeding expectations.

Glasner takes Palace to their third FA Cup final, their first since 2016 and Parish spoke about how the Austrian head coach is the reason why the club have found so much success.

“I hope so,” he said. “Oliver thinks we can win every game against anyone. Some people say positive things but don’t live it.

“Oliver lives those things. That’s genuinely how he is. He’s made all of us think differently. That’s what he’s brought to the club: positivity, and a mentality.

“We create a carnival atmosphere, and what this team create is a winning mentality. We’re not just here for a day out. We were here to get to the final and, who knows, maybe even win the final.”

Reaching a spot in Europe would be a huge achievement for Palace but they must remain consistent in the league and beat champions Manchester City in the final next month. Parish expressed how proud he is of his side who could go above and beyond under Glasner.

“We’ve got an outside chance of stealing a place (in Europe) in the league. And we’ve got this opportunity to win a final and get a trophy. If we do that, a lot of good things follow. What an end to the season, for Crystal Palace to be involved in so many things.”